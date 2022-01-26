It’s been a couple of years since Rubi Rose released her official debut project For The Streets, an eight-track EP that saw additional features from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, and Cardi B. Since then, she’s continued to build on her momentum with well-received singles like “TWORK,” “Poke,” and “Loyal Dick” — the Kentucky talent also contributed to high-profile cuts like Rich The Kid’s “Nasty,” Trap Manny’s “Mine,” Young M.A’s “Don Diva,” Rob $tone’s “I Love It,” Asian Doll’s “Nunnadet Shit (Remix),” Dixie’s “Psycho,” and Saucy Santana’s “Rock With It (Remix).” Last year, Rose joined the the likes of Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, 42 Dugg, Morray, Blxst, DDG, and Toosii as part of the latest XXL Freshman class, further raising her profile and positioning her as one of the artists to look out for in 2022.

Last week, Rubi Rose liberated a new single for the masses titled “Single,” which sees production from Diego Ave, Jae Roc, and Bankroll Got It. As the title reveals, Rose seems to be over and done with committed relationships as a whole:

“This yo’ bitch new theme song, ass fat, I can barely put my jeans on, I be bangin’ on niggas like King Kong, if he ain’t about his money, he could repo, bad bitch, I’ma ride it like a seesaw, kill the pussy, send my shit into the ER, sad bitch give a fuck about a broke boy, I sit on his face ’til his throat hurt, look like I’m single again, fuck-ass nigga forgot who I am, don’t know how to act, I’ma hit up his friend, talkin’ my shit but I said what I said…”

Press play on the accompanying clip for “Single” below, which comes courtesy of Legit Looks and sees Rubi Rose with her bevy of dancers breaking out some seductive moves in the middle of a scrapyard.