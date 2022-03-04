Rebecca “Dimplez” Ijeoma has been named Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing and Content Development at Capitol Music Group (CMG), the company has announced.

Ijeoma, who ran her own marketing agency for four years and previously served as CMG’s Director of Digital Marketing, will now co-lead the company’s digital department.

In the new role, Ijeoma will oversee CMG’s digital marketing and social media teams, content leads and work to incorporate CMG artists into the “cultural conversation” online. The role will also include strengthening marketing collaborations with digital and social media partners and bolstering direct-to-fan engagement.

“Dimplez is a culture-builder and thought-leader in the digital space and she is bringing to CMG all of the qualities that are synonymous with our new era,” CMG Chair and CEO Michelle Jubelirer and Arjun Pulijal said in a joint statement. “She is an artists-first executive who is highly innovative, creative, resourceful and inspiring to all who have the pleasure of working with her.”

“We are thrilled that Dimplez has rejoined the team at CMG,” they added.

In the statement, Ijeoma said, “Capitol Records was the first major label I ever worked for, so this is a full-circle moment for me.”

“Capitol Music Group has always represented the superstar artists that impact music for generations to come and I could not be more excited to be rejoining the team!” she continued. “I want to thank Michelle Jubelirer and Arjun Pulijal for this opportunity – I am honored to be part of the label’s next chapter while working with the absolute best in the business.”

At her own marketing agency, IJEOMA, she led the marketing and digital strategy for One Of The Best Yet, Gang Starr’s 2019 album. She also previously worked with artists and clients such as Flo Milli, Tone Stith, Usher, Queen Naija, Wiz Kid, Rich The Kid, Omah Lay, Arista Records, Rostrum Records, 300 Ent, Twitter, Roc Nation, Empire and HITCO.

See her tweet celebrating the news below.