Drake is celebrating Mother’s Day earlier in a new partnership alongside Canadian retailer Shoppers Drug Mart.

The Toronto native’s five signature candle scents will be available in over 200 stores across the entertainer’s native country. Each of the smells were conjured from five of Drake’s favorite personal memories.

“Drake is a Canadian icon, and we’re an iconic Canadian retailer, it’s the perfect pairing, said Gwennaëlle Varnier, Vice President, Prestige Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. “Ever since he filmed his music video in our store, we’ve been looking for ways to work together again. Drake understands what Shoppers Drug Mart means to Canadians, and that together we can bring an exclusive, exciting product to his fans and our customers across the country.”

As one of Canada’s biggest beauty departments, the retailer offers a wide selection of beauty products that range in various price points. The plan is to expand its offering of new brands including Drake’s Better World Fragrance House candle collection.

The OVO Sound founder’s candle line officially launched on Mother’s Day 2021 made up of fragrances that are significant to him. At the time of the launch Drake described the line of candles as “a true passion project and the start of something special.”

On April 30 customers will be able to purchase Carby Musk, Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka, and Good Thoughts in Shoppers Drug Mart stores across Canada.

“Drake and I are both excited and honoured that Better World Fragrance House is now available where we shopped as kids,” said Matte Babel, Chief Brand Officer at DreamCrew. “It’s a full circle moment that makes for the perfect retail partner.”

Candles start at a retail price of $48 except for Carby Musk which is a soy blend that features notes of musk, amber, cashmere, suede and velvet. It is said to smell like the Champagne Papi himself.