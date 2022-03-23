A woman who bragged about being the “best drunk driver ever” was arrested and charged after she struck and killed two state troopers and a civilian in Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Tribune reported.

According to authorities, Jayana Tanae Webb was pulled over by troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca on Monday (March 21) on suspicion that she was drunk driving. Amid the encounter, they were called to assist a Reyes Rivera Oliveras, a 28-year-old man walking nearby on the interstate and decided to let the young woman go. Webb attempted to drive past them at high speed as they detained the man but instead crashed into all victims, throwing them over the median. Bystanders tried to revive them with CPR, but all attempts were unsuccessful. The troopers and the pedestrian all died at the scene of the crime, where Webb remained before she was taken into custody.

Per the publication, Webb, a graduate of Norristown Area High School, was arrested while surrounded by troopers. Footage captured her clad in a grey hoodie as she was transferred from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop K barracks to the Philadelphia Police station. She is now facing three counts of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle and several DUI-related charges for her role in the killings of the three men.

In a statement released on Tuesday (March 22), District Attorney Larry Krasner sent his love to those affected by the loss of the troopers and Oliveras.

“I again extend my deepest condolences to the colleagues and loved ones of Troopers Mack and Sisca, as well as Mr. Oliveras,” he said. “My office will now seek to ensure this defendant is held accountable for her alleged actions that resulted in this senseless loss of life.”

An investigation into the incident is now being handled by Krasner’s office, but an initial social media search shows Webb, who has a history of minor traffic violations, was no stranger to driving under the influence. On several occasions, she tweeted about driving with alcohol in her system. “I’m the best drunk driver ever,” she penned back in January.

No hearing date has been announced.