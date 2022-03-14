Chief Keef is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Margaret Louise Carter. On Sunday (March 13), the Chicago rap star revealed his grandmother sadly passed away in a post on Instagram.

Keef wrote a lengthy tribute to his grandma in the post and shared a few photos and videos of them together, including a clip where he gifted her a Range Rover.

“I’m so happy I got to make you proud granny never thought this would happen to me,” he wrote in the post. “Can’t believe my grammy just dipped on me, ima miss you too much.”

Keef also apologized to his grandmother for everything he put her through while he was growing up.

“I’m sorry grandma, i really i am,” he wrote. “I would give all this shit up just to start over because i know what to do now especially with you granny… i aint gonna write hella shit cause i rather tell you when ever we talk again.”

“Im happy me and sis gave you braggin rights!” the rapper continued. “Tell my uncle Keef i said i miss him everyday… wish i could show him i did all the things he was telling me i wasnt doing! Cant believe you just bounced like that ima miss you every minute LOUISE.”

Keef added, “If I woulda knew that christmas hug was our last hug i woulda held on longer granny… i woulda not let you go no where. Ill always remember you dont like ‘fixing to’ ima be like nike on everything im doing and ima ‘just do it’ (Oh yeah i retired my granny 11 years ago).”

Carter’s age and the cause of her passing are unknown.

Late last year, Keef released his fifth studio album, 4NEM, which featured a recording of his grandmother praising his accomplishments. See his tribute post on Instagram below.