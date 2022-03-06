NLE Choppa is mourning the death of his unborn son.

On Saturday (March 5), Choppa took to Twitter to share the news that his child, Seven Da’Shun Potts, has passed away. “#Forever7 RIP My Lil One,” he tweeted.

He also shared a link to a video featuring the mother of the child — model Marissa Da’Nae. During the 45 minute vlog, Choppa and Marissa discuss her miscarriage and how they’ve coped with the loss.

“We had a doctor’s appointment the week before February 23,” Marissa revealed in the vlog. “When we went to the doctor’s appointment they told us Seven wasn’t where he was supposed to be.”

I know that one day I’ll be able to have a healthy baby and be the mother I always dreamed of being. No matter how much this has hurt me, I have to continue to keep fighting. — 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚊 𝙳𝚊’𝙽𝚊𝚎 ❤︎ (@mxrvssa) March 6, 2022

“Weight-wise,” Choppa interjects. “They said he was probably sick in the womb, determining by his weight it could probably mean he was sick but his heart rate was constant he had a normal heartbeat but his weight wasn’t what it was supposed to be.”

On Feb. 23, Marissa said the couple attended another doctor’s appointment where they did a vaginal ultrasound and they couldn’t find a heartbeat. Doctors also did a regular ultrasound, and were unable to hear any signs of life.

“I had to proceed with doing the rest of what I needed to do. So we lost him,” she said tearfully.

“It had a lot to do with my placenta,” she added. “Him not getting a lot of nutrients from my placenta. I had high blood pressure … I just kept feeling like I don’t feel too good. I’m hurting.”

Seven Da’Shun Potts 👼🕊 #FOREVER7 RIP My Lil One 💔💜 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 6, 2022

The condition baby Seven had is called fetal growth restriction. According to Stanford Children’s Health, fetal growth restriction means the baby weighs less than 9 out of 10 babies of the same gestational age.

It can begin at any time during a pregnancy, and can cause many problems. Several factors increase the risk of fetal growth restriction, per Stanford Children’s Health, including a placenta not attaching well, the mother having too few red blood cells, low weight, poor nutrition, and alcohol or drug use, among other reasons.

Marissa also revealed that she has had six previous miscarriages. On Twitter she wrote: “I know that one day I’ll be able to have a healthy baby and be the mother I always dreamed of being. No matter how much this has hurt me, I have to continue to keep fighting.”

Watch the emotional video below: