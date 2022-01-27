By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  01.27.2022

As the topic of mental health becomes more prevalent, celebrities have opened up about their personal struggles. The latest star to join the conversation is NLE Choppa, who admitted he previously considered suicide.

During a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the “Shotta Flow” emcee said he had dark thoughts during his early days in the rap game.

“Honestly, it was just a feeling internally I was feeling. Just seeking some type of peace, some type of love that I felt like I wasn’t getting through the industry,” he explained. “’Cuz I feel like when you blow up, you get introduced to drugs, jewelry, money, sex. Everything that you want, but nothing you need. And I just realized, internally it was something I needed deeper than that, that my soul was happy with.”

He continued, “I was at my lowest. To the point where I felt like suicide was in consideration. Once you get that low, that’s when you the most dangerous, because if you don’t care about yourself, you don’t care about shit around you.”

Fortunately, however, prayer and meditation helped Choppa center himself and turned out to be his saving graces.

Elsewhere in the chat, NLE Choppa explained his past tension with NBA Youngboy and shared his thoughts on physical violence.

“I made certain comments because my brother [King] Von. That’s what I made a comment on. Defending his name, because he’s not able to defend his name. One of the things I hate is when a person isn’t here to defend they name,” he said. “I feel like violence come from how you move. I feel like beef is all about how you move. It’s what you do with the negativity. Some internet stuff, some word of mouth stuff is never beef with me. Cause at the same time, I know what I’m living through. I live in peace, bruh.”

See NLE Choppa’s interview below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
NLE Choppa

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Best of "Big Facts" 2021: Young Dolph, Birdman, G Herbo and more

It’s been a great year with the “Big Facts” crew! We’re highlighting some of the ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.29.2021
View More