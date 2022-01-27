As the topic of mental health becomes more prevalent, celebrities have opened up about their personal struggles. The latest star to join the conversation is NLE Choppa, who admitted he previously considered suicide.

During a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the “Shotta Flow” emcee said he had dark thoughts during his early days in the rap game.

“Honestly, it was just a feeling internally I was feeling. Just seeking some type of peace, some type of love that I felt like I wasn’t getting through the industry,” he explained. “’Cuz I feel like when you blow up, you get introduced to drugs, jewelry, money, sex. Everything that you want, but nothing you need. And I just realized, internally it was something I needed deeper than that, that my soul was happy with.”

He continued, “I was at my lowest. To the point where I felt like suicide was in consideration. Once you get that low, that’s when you the most dangerous, because if you don’t care about yourself, you don’t care about shit around you.”

Fortunately, however, prayer and meditation helped Choppa center himself and turned out to be his saving graces.

Elsewhere in the chat, NLE Choppa explained his past tension with NBA Youngboy and shared his thoughts on physical violence.

“I made certain comments because my brother [King] Von. That’s what I made a comment on. Defending his name, because he’s not able to defend his name. One of the things I hate is when a person isn’t here to defend they name,” he said. “I feel like violence come from how you move. I feel like beef is all about how you move. It’s what you do with the negativity. Some internet stuff, some word of mouth stuff is never beef with me. Cause at the same time, I know what I’m living through. I live in peace, bruh.”

See NLE Choppa’s interview below.