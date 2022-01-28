NLE Choppa is easily one of the hottest younger artists in the game today. His dynamic charisma and will to be great is always there and it shows within his music every time. Known to always speak his mind and being as thorough as he can, the 19-year-old rapper has a bright future ahead of him in the game and if you have been snoozing on him this entire time, it is never too late to snap out of it. With 2022 off to a great start music release wise, NLE Choppa steps forth today (Jan. 28) to drop off his latest project Me Vs. Me.

This Tape Finna Go Crazy 🤦🏽‍♂️🔥🔥🔥😈 #JAN21ST — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 10, 2022

In recent times, Choppa’s name has been through a few headlines, one including his fight with fan of NBA Youngboy at the airport. In several videos, NLE Choppa can be seen walking through an airport before a young man approached him with a camera. The man asked the rapper several times if he is, in fact, NLE Choppa, and gets into his personal space before the MC threw a punch at him. The two began to square up as NLE slips on the ground and quickly gets back up, with the man wearing a yellow hoodie continuing to scream at him in the middle of the airport. “That first swing what left him KNOTTED damn that bitch was deadly,” NLE later wrote on Twitter in a thread of clips showing the tussle.

With his name being mentioned so heavy lately, it all worked in Choppa’s favor. Me Vs. Me is equipped with 16 records and includes some dope features from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. NLE Choppa is representing Memphis in a great way and this project proves he won’t be slowing down any time soon. Check it out now!