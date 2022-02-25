Today (Feb. 25), the official announcement of Mary Wilson’s tribute has arrived.

The event celebrating the life of the late legend will take place at The GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on Mar. 6 of this year, which is her birthday. In addition to this, UMe will releases Mary Wilson: The Motown Anthology. The GRAMMY Museum program event will consist of a panel discussion hosted by Janice Rhoshalle Littlejohn and will feature Mary Wilson’s daughter Turkessa Babich, Claudette Robinson, and other family, friends, and celebrities.

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, passed away at her home in Henderson, Nevada last year. She was 76 years old. Multiple outlets reported Wilson’s death in Feb. after confirmation from her publicist, Jay Schwartz.

Wilson co-founded The Supremes trio at the age of 15 in Detroit and remained a member of the Motown mega-group until it disbanded in 1977. Throughout the ‘60s, The Supremes released hit records like “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

According to Variety, Wilson was preparing to release new solo material through Universal Music Group. Two days before her death, she shared a YouTube video announcing her plans to finally release her album Red Hot, which she recorded in the 1970s with producer Gus Dudgeon.

“Hopefully some of that will be out on my birthday, March 6,” she said in the video. Now a year later, her legacy will be honored on her birthday. Tickets to the event may be purchased online in advance here.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Diana Ross shared a heartfelt message in honor of her late group member. “I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary’s family. I am reminded that each day is a gift,” she penned in a tweet. “I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. ‘The Supremes’ will live on in our hearts.”