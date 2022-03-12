Traci Braxton — singer, actress and reality TV star — has passed away. She was 50.

Traci’s family issued a statement via her sister Toni Braxton’s Twitter account on Saturday (March 12) morning announcing the tragic news.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” the statement reads.

“Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.”

“We are family forever,” it concludes. Several of the Braxton sisters shared the same message via Instagram, including Towanda and Traci Braxton.

Traci’s Husband Kevin Surratt revealed the cause of death to TMZ. “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” he said.

Traci’s son, Kevin Jr., also took to Instagram to share his sentiments. “When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this,” he recalled via IG. “She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma. I’m going to miss you.”

According to TMZ, Traci’s sisters, her mom and friends were at the hospital with her when she died.

Along with her sisters — Toni, Towanda, Tamar, and Trina — Traci began her singing career as a member of the Braxtons in the early 90s. In 1990, the Braxtons signed with Arista Records and released their single “Good Life.”

As Toni embarked on a solo career, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar would continue on under the Braxton name — without Traci who was pregnant with her son Kevin during the time the group signed to Atlantic Records.

Traci would star alongside her sisters for seven seasons in the We tv reality show “Braxton Family Values.” The show aired from 2011 to 2020 and chronicled the lives of the Braxton sisters, their mother Evelyn and their extended families.

The third eldest Braxton sister set off on her solo singing career in 2013 after signing with independent record label Entertainment One. She released her debut album Crash & Burn in 2014, followed by another in 2018 titled On Earth.

The Maryland native hosted her own radio show called “The Traci Braxton Show” on the online radio platform BLIS.F.M and she appeared in movies Sinner’s Wanted, The Christmas Lottery, and All In, according to IMDB.com.

