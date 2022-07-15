Late last year, Maxo Kream dropped off his latest album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, which contained 16 songs and assists from Monaleo, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, Don Toliver, and Tyler, The Creator. Back in May, the Houston talent then hinted at a deluxe upgrade for the aforementioned LP, while also liberating a new single titled “JIGGA DAME.” Yesterday (July 14), he added to that with “FOOTBALL HEADS,” a collaboration alongside Benny The Butcher that’s full of clever wordplay and bars about their respective lifestyles:

“It’s me behind limo tint, off a key that I triple-slip, that’s me with the broad, with the foreign car, and the big ol’ tits, that’s me with the V that start at 3, then shift to 6, that’s me with the 80 carat VS piece with the big ol’ chips, I’m the reason there’s work back home, I’m the reason these niggas rich, I’m the reason these haters poppin’, they swing on this big ol’ dick, I’m the reason these trappers back, tell Zack he should get a flick, we need this wide angle, and make sure you get the kicks…”

Back in March, Benny The Butcher returned with the fourth installment of his critically acclaimed Tana Talk series. That project consisted of 12 tracks and contributions from J. Cole, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Diddy, 38 Spesh, and longtime Griselda members Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn. In a past interview with REVOLT, the Buffalo emcee opened up about his ideal recording environment:

“When I’m in the studio, I need a bottle of D’usse and a bottle of Bombay lemonade. I need my girl India with her BSF chain and her Rollie sitting somewhere in the corner texting on the phone. I need the beat playing. I need the homies around because it’s about to be a movie, so I need an audience. That’s how I like to record.”

