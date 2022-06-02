If you aren’t familiar with BLK ODYSSY yet, it’s a safe bet that you will be soon. Last year, the band — led by New Jersey-to-Austin talent Sam Houston — made some serious waves with BLK VINTAGE. The 10-song project delved into several topics under the Black male experience, including social justice, mental health, street life, and more.

Currently, BLK ODYSSY is prepping for the release of BLK VINTAGE REPRISE, a presumed deluxe upgrade that was led by last week’s “COMPLEX OF KILLING A MAN.” That single features Baby Rose and (as the title makes clear) centers itself around themes reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar‘s good kid, m.A.A.d city and John Singleton‘s Boyz n the Hood:

“What’s the complex of killing a man? Can’t help but think that this scenario’s part of a plan, that’s word to Willie Lynch and Uncle Sam, ghetto child, ghetto child, running wild, running wild, this Glock gon’ change your ways, so count your days…”

Yesterday (June 1), BLK ODYSSY followed that with “BENNY’S GOT A GUN.” Produced by CARRTOONS, Juwan Elcock, and Jordan Knul, the track sees Houston delivering some series bars about gun violence in our communities alongside George Clinton and Benny The Butcher, who brings vivid tales of his Buffalo upbringing:

“It’s protection for me, but for some it mean power, and Benny got a gun, and Benny got some aim, but Benny don’t gotta use ’cause Benny gon’ spend some change, and all these internet niggas, they be all fun and games, ’til I put a rapper on the news, just to be entertained, y’all niggas tote guns out of town and think y’all safe?”

“BENNY’S GOT A GUN” also boasts a powerful visual that tells a story of a young kid from a troubled home who gets jumped by apparent bullies. He subsequently arms himself with a gun, which leads to a deadly outcome.

Check out “BENNY’S GOT A GUN” below.