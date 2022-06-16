It’s been a few years since Powers Pleasant dropped off his latest project Life Is Beautiful, which contained eight songs and big assists from Joey BADA$$, Buddy, G Perico, IDK, Denzel Curry, ZillaKami, Jay Critch, and more. Since then, the Pro Era producer and DJ continued to craft some top tier beats for songs like Princess Nokia’s “Just A Kid,” Lonr.’s “Unruly,” City Morgue’s “THE ELECTRIC EXPERIENCE,” $NOT’s “Sangria,” Rich Brian’s “Getcho Mans,” Denzel Curry’s “Zatoichi,” and Sampa The Great’s “Lane.”

Yesterday (June 15), Powers Pleasant returns with a new single titled “Overseas,” which sees co-production from Jonnywood and features the vocal stylings of Maxo Kream, Bas, Kenny Mason, and Erick The Architect. The track sees all parties providing boastful rhymes about women, haters, vices, and more:

“Slug on my neck like aqua, plug and connect like Wi-Fi, sippin’ codeine out the Fanta, mixin’ that lean like tie-dye, fuck a nigga bitch like, haha, gun on my hip like fye-fye, my whip an old school artifact, my bitch yellow like Kyla Pratt, fuck a lil’ bitch like cardio, takin’ mushrooms like Mario, water on my neck like Fiji, takin’ mushrooms, Luigi, 10-1-10 my barrio, sendin’ them pies like Domino, pack disappear, Houdini, pack get done like Wa-Pa, sippin’ that syrup like ah-ha, movin’ them birds like Popeye’s…”

“Overseas” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of FakeDell, which begins by letting the viewer know of its circumstances — Powers asked the directorial team to shoot a video in three different cities within a two-day period. The rest of the video shows Powers heading departing NYC to traverse through Houston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, connecting with his rapid-fire collaborators along the way.

Press play on Powers Pleasant’s new drop with Maxo Kream, Bas, Kenny Mason, and Erick The Architect below.