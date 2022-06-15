G Perico continues to drop off dope vibes for his fans to enjoy. His latest is “That’s My Dawg,” a Latin-inspired cut that sees production from Trunx and is centered around Perico‘s unconditional love for his homies:

“You my perro for life, I’m ridin’ wit’ you if you wrong or you right, mi amigo, we got the same enemigo, that’s my dawg, that’s my muhfuckin’ dawg, that’s my dawg, anybody got a problem, you let me know, day one, you drive the car and I hold the gun, we on one, see the Mercedes-Benz and we both want one, gotta get it, baby who your friend, introduce her to my nigga…”

G Perico has already delivered a wealth of choice singles for the masses this year, including “Half A Bird” with Dave East and “Bacc 2 The Blocc” with Curren$y. He also released the eight-song EP Tango, complete with an assist from BlocBoi Fame and standouts like “Hurricane” and “INNERPRIZE RAP.”

Since G Perico split from Roc Nation, he’s continued to flourish with a full career’s worth of drops under his Innerprize imprint. This past year alone saw top tier drops like Welcome To The Land, No Love In LA, and Play 2 Win. In a past interview with with Home Grown Radio, he spoke on why teaming up with Roc Nation was a good decision as the time:

“I been independent, I came in independent. And then I did my deal, which was like, I think that was like the greatest thing for me ’cause I prolly would’ve burnt out right now if I didn’t do that … That was awesome for me, because I got to be around, I created a relationship with Emery, Jay Brown … that’s family.”

Press play on G Perico’s “That’s My Dawg” below.