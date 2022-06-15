By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2022

G Perico continues to drop off dope vibes for his fans to enjoy. His latest is “That’s My Dawg,” a Latin-inspired cut that sees production from Trunx and is centered around Perico‘s unconditional love for his homies:

You my perro for life, I’m ridin’ wit’ you if you wrong or you right, mi amigo, we got the same enemigo, that’s my dawg, that’s my muhfuckin’ dawg, that’s my dawg, anybody got a problem, you let me know, day one, you drive the car and I hold the gun, we on one, see the Mercedes-Benz and we both want one, gotta get it, baby who your friend, introduce her to my nigga…

G Perico has already delivered a wealth of choice singles for the masses this year, including “Half A Bird” with Dave East and “Bacc 2 The Blocc” with Curren$y. He also released the eight-song EP Tango, complete with an assist from BlocBoi Fame and standouts like “Hurricane” and “INNERPRIZE RAP.”

Since G Perico split from Roc Nation, he’s continued to flourish with a full career’s worth of drops under his Innerprize imprint. This past year alone saw top tier drops like Welcome To The Land, No Love In LA, and Play 2 Win. In a past interview with with Home Grown Radio, he spoke on why teaming up with Roc Nation was a good decision as the time:

I been independent, I came in independent. And then I did my deal, which was like, I think that was like the greatest thing for me ’cause I prolly would’ve burnt out right now if I didn’t do that … That was awesome for me, because I got to be around, I created a relationship with Emery, Jay Brown … that’s family.

Press play on G Perico’s “That’s My Dawg” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
G Perico
Singles

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye set the vibes with a sexy performance of his hit single "Over"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.13.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Mary J. Blige, Dwyane Wade and more speak at the 2022 Time100 Gala

Kennedy Rue attended the 2022 Time100 Gala with some amazing red carpet celebrity interviews with ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.10.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

"REVOLT Black News Weekly's" Revolutionary of the Week: Ryan Logan’s police outreach program

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan’s Alternative Solutions Training teaches police officers self-defense and de-escalation ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.10.2022
View More