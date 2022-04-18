Some big news for fans of G Perico and Curren$y — the two will be joining forces on forthcoming body of work JetBlue. First, the duo delivers a new single from said project titled “Bacc 2 The Blocc,” which features production from C Beats and sees the two delivering vivid bars about street life and their respective vices:

“Back to the block wit’ my niggas, back to the block wit’ some hoes, ain’t gon’ lie, I really miss this, runnin’ round the world gettin’ dough, don’t switch, please, everybody pullin’ cameras like, ‘G, can you please take a picture?’ When the light flash, say, ‘Cheese,’ you ain’t never had a friend like me, down to ride to the end like me, I work the best under pressure, knock shit down when the marks try to test ya…”

When it comes to hip hop, both G Perico and Curren$y can certainly be considered two of the most prolific within the genre. Last year saw Perico dropping top tier projects like Welcome To The Land, LA Summers, and Play 2 Win — back in February, he continued that momentum with Tango. Most recently, he dropped off a new single and visual for “Half A Bird” with Dave East, which will presumably land on another project by year’s end. Meanwhile, Curren$y effectively obliterated 2021 with releases like The Collection Agency, Welcome to Jet Life Recordings 2 with his Jet Life collective, Highest in Charge with Trauma Tone, Matching Rolexes with Kino Beats, Still Stoned On Ocean, Regatta, Pilot Talk 4 with Ski Beats, and Land Air Sea with Cash Fargo. an 8-track joint effort with Harry Fraud. This year, he reconnected with longtime collaborator The Alchemist for the critically acclaimed Continuance.

Press play on G Perico and Curren$y‘s “Back 2 The Blocc.”