At the top of the month, IDK and Kaytranada unleashed Simple., their brand new collaborative body of work. The project is equipped with eight tracks and just two features from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Preceding the release was the lead single “Dog Food” featuring Denzel Curry, and so far fans have been able to enjoy official visuals from the project for tracks like “Breathe” and the aforementioned “Dog Food.”

This week, IDK also became the latest to hit the revered “Tiny Desk” platform to deliver a few live renditions of his songs. His appearance follows recent performances from the likes of Curren$y, Cordae Vince Staples, Young Thug, and the Isley Brothers who have all stopped by within the last few months.

IDK’s set list includes tracks like “Puerto Rico” “Taco” “Zaza Tree” “Breathe,” and “The Code.” In the new offering, IDK opens up his performance with the descriptive lyrics of “Puerto Rico,” which sees him comparing his lady’s aura to some beautiful places across the globe:

Girl, you’re just like Puerto Rico, sunshine, sometimes Miami/ When it rains, it pours like London your looks can be deceiving, thought I knew ya/ Close the door, bed or floor, I just want more, I can’t get enough of you/ What I got in store, it’s all of yours, I just want more, I can’t get enough of you

She wanna ride that thing to the top of the pole, throw a couple dollars, make her get it and go/ From the front, from the back, from the side, do it face-to-face, understand I’m a free agent but I’m yours today (Uh-huh)/ Single like dollar like radio play for the rate of your head, I promise I’ll stay

Be sure to press play on IDK’s “Tiny Desk” performance down below.