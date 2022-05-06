IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) is definitely an exceptional talent to watch these days. Since he first introduced himself in the industry back in 2014, he’s been destined for greatness and the stars have been aligned for him ever since. He’s managed to stay true to himself without forfeiting his sound or deviating from his game plan. His newly released EP Simple is audible proof that he’s here to stay. He’s always placed equal importance on lyricism, flow and beat selection. Because of this, IDK has become one of the industry’s most adventurous voices. Any time he drops, a true fan of IDK would know that it will be unpredictable.

I don’t make music for people. I make music when I feel something. — IDK (@IDK) May 5, 2022

To get fans hype for the release, IDK calls on Denzel Curry for their stand-out single, “Dog Food.” It’s an effort that captures the duo with their heads on a swivel as danger lurks around the corner in their neighborhood. The new song marks IDK and Denzel’s fifth track together following “No Wave,” “Once Upon A Time (Freestyle),” “Bulletproof,” and “Uh Huh.” The track also features a hint of Lil Wayne’s “Tha Block Is Hot” in the chorus.

To give some insight on the EP, IDK took to Twitter for an explanation for the fans: Lengths wise, Simple. Is more on an EP than a full album. There were more songs originally but Kaytranada and I agreed to keep it short and Simple. There’s always room for more in the future. Please enjoy the 8 tracks/17 mins when it drops in a few hours.

In a previous interview with NME, IDK spoke on being locked up and mapping out his life — which ultimately lead to his success today: “In prison, you have nothing but your mind: there’s so many limitations to what you can do — prison was the first time that I used that part of my brain: I made a plan to be a rapper, mapped it out and then actually executed it.”

Check out Simple EP now!