Last Friday (May 6), IDK and Kaytranada unleashed Simple., their brand new joint body of work. The new project is equipped with eight tracks and just two features from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Fans didn’t have to wait long to receive the first preview of Simple. thanks to the early “Dog Food” release, the EP’s lead single featuring Denzel Curry. Over the weekend, the duo revealed the official “Dog Food” music video which sees IDK walking the streets of NYC holding a selfie stick as he shows fans his perspective through both his bars and his unique camera angle:

They tried to frisk me, want me (Hot) incrassated, I won’t be (Hot) I run to hit the corner (Hot)/ I’m headed for the border (Hot) mix the weed with water (Hot) sold it to my auntie (Hot)/ Hungry, I can’t be (Hot)/ So I sell it to my family, I hope they don’t sing like they’re tryna win a GRAMMY/ I hope it ain’t a act like they’re tryna win a Emmy

I’m tryna get a nut, so I’m movin’ like I’m Sandy I’m livin’ underwater, I don’t know how I can breathe (Huh)/ Maybe it’s a scuba diver air tank (Air tank) maybe it’s to do it when they say I can’t (Say I can’t)

Back in July, PG County’s very own IDK unleashed his anticipated USEE4YOURSELF album. A few months later, he decided it’s time to double back and give fans a treat as he unveiled the extended version of the project. Assembling the definitive version of his 2021 full-length, he reupped and recharged the body of work with nine new tracks, including the single “Dinner Date” featuring Trippie Redd.

Be sure to press play on IDK and Kaytranada’s brand new “Dog Food” music video down below.