At the top of the month, IDK and Kaytranada unleashed Simple., their brand new joint body of work. The new project is equipped with eight tracks and just two features from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Preceding the release was the lead single “Dog Food” featuring Denzel Curry, which arrived paired with an official music video as well. Today (May 17), to keep the momentum going, IDK and Kaytranada share their visual for “Breathe.” The Remi Basse-directed clip takes viewers along for a ride as men explore city skies to the sound of IDK’s lyrics:

All the highs and the lows make it fair, I feel the love and the hate piercin’ the air/ Can’t deny or hide all my life that’s why we get high, so high, so high (Let me catch my breath)/ (Oh, oh) Let me catch my breath (Oh, oh) let me catch my breath (Oh, oh) let me catch my breath (Oh, oh) let me catch my breath

All the highs and the lows make it fair (Let me catch my breath) I feel the love and the hate piercin’ the air (Let me catch my breath)/ Can’t deny or hide all my life (Let me catch my breath) that’s why we get high, so high (Let me catch my breath)

Back in July, PG County’s very own IDK unleashed his anticipated USEE4YOURSELF album. A few months later, he decided it’s time to double back and give fans a treat as he unveiled the extended version of the project. Assembling the upgraded edition of his 2021 effort, he re-upped and recharged the body of work with nine new tracks, including the single “Dinner Date” featuring Trippie Redd for fans to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on the official “Breathe” music video by IDK and Kaytranada down below.