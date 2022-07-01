It’s been six years since DJ Drama liberated Quality Street Music 2, a 10-track body of work with a wealth of contributions from Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown, Freddie Gibbs, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeezy, and more. That’s not to say that he hasn’t been active — in fact, subsequent years have seen joint projects alongside the likes of 24hrs, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, and J. Cole.

Today (July 1), DJ Drama unveils a new single of his own titled “Forever,” a collaborative effort with Jones, Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, and Capella Grey. Produced by Don Cannon and the Generation Now team, the posse cut seems to borrow from The Alchemist’s classic 1st Infantry standout “Essence.” All-in-all, the utilization of the same sample — Cho Yong-pil’s “Mool Mang Cho” — it’s the perfect soundscape for the aforementioned lyricists to obliterate in effortless fashion:

“The streets taught me valuable lessons, like my best friend was a .40 Cal and a Wesson, not these two face niggas tryna challenge my blessings, talk down when you ain’t ’round then smile in your presence, I’m a child of the essence so my morals is different, took big steps to get here, my Euro was different…”

In a past interview on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Drama opened up about how his iconic Gangsta Grillz series first came to fruition:

“Gangsta Grillz as a concept … I needed to have something for everybody. As I was paying attention to the mixtape game and the direction that it was going in, my influences was coming pretty much from what was happening up top. People weren’t applying south music to that formula.”

Press play on DJ Drama, Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Capella Grey’s “Forever” below, and look out for a new visual courtesy of Kid Art and Chariot Pictures.