Whether you’re aware of it or not, Hitmaka continues to remain one of the most sought-after producers in music. In 2022 alone, the Chicago star has provided one of his many talents for the likes of PnB Rock, Doe Boy, the late King Von, Lil Durk, Trina, Megan Thee Stallion, Tink, Denzel Curry, Arin Ray, and Lakeyah.

Today (Jun 17), Hitmaka decided to drop off a new single of his own titled “Down Bad,” which features big assists from Fabolous, Jeremih, and Ivory Scott. Backed by some infectious, dance floor-ready production, the collaborators dedicate themselves to the ladies this summer on wax:

“This summer, I’ma summer like never before, had a lot of rainy days, but I weathered the storm, how you know if he adore if he never Dior? Yea, this hoes for everybody, yea, they never was yours, yea, being up’s good but I been down bad, yea I look like new money but I been ’round bags, told her, ‘Throw me in the game’ like an inbound pass, ’cause I know you like to ball wit’ your big round ass…”

“Down Bad” also comes with a matching visual that brings the viewers to a beautiful, tropical location. It’s here where Hitmaka and his cohorts are caught vibing in a high-end residence that’s crowded with beautiful, bikini-clad women of all kinds throughout.

A week prior to the arrival of “Down Bad,” Hitmaka took to Instagram to show off a plaque commemorating 100 million digital sales and 10 billion streams, an absolutely amazing feat for an individual who’s a long way from the end of his career. The images were accompanied by a message for anyone that can use some inspiration:

“The journey is the most important part of this process … From Infa-Red, Bloodline (RIP DMX), 2 My Weed Man Being My Manager, [EJ Echo] Helping change my life, [Epic] Records, Atlantic Records & Now Empire TRUST ME it’s all about the journey!”

Press play on “Down Bad” below.