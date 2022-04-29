It’s been a huge year for Anderson .Paak and he has no plans of letting up anytime soon. The Grammy award-winning artist just debuted a new single in a global ad campaign with Budweiser.

“Yours to Take” is more than just a new song for the 36-year-old entertainer.It is a way of life.

“My new music for the campaign isn’t just a song, it’s an anthem! The way I see it, it’s like a rallying cry to those who are DONE listening to all the reasons why their dreams are impossible,” .Paak said in a statement. “Trust me, I heard all those naysayers too, but I kept myself motivated and did my best to ignore the haters every step of the way. My hope is that Budweiser and I can reach artists, designers, athletes and creatives – everyone! – all over the world who are ready to take the first step on their own path to greatness.”

The single features .Paak’s signature funk-inspired beats and is a nod to artists that aren’t afraid to go after their dreams. It is a part of the Budweiser Tomorrow is Yours to Take campaign which features various artists including an artist, drummer, fashion designer, and more and follows each creative throughout their respective journeys.

At one point during the track, the”Leave the Door Open” crooner proclaims,”Young, Black, gifted and dangerous/ Don’t play with us.”

At the end of the clip,viewers get a glimpse of a packed music venue accompanied by .Paak’s declaration that he is “always gonna play to win.”

And speaking of wins, this year alone has been a big one for .Paak. From four Grammy wins alongside Bruno Mars for their work as the hit act, Silk Sonic, to playing the drums during Eminem and Dr. Dre’s set during the Super Bowl halftime show, it’s been one hell of a year for California-native.

This is the first solo material released by Anderson .Paak since his 2020 hit, “Jewelz.”