By Shanique Yates
  /  04.29.2022

It’s been a huge year for Anderson .Paak and he has no plans of letting up anytime soon. The Grammy award-winning artist just debuted a new single in a global ad campaign with Budweiser.

“Yours to Take” is more than just a new song for the 36-year-old entertainer.It is a way of life.

“My new music for the campaign isn’t just a song, it’s an anthem! The way I see it, it’s like a rallying cry to those who are DONE listening to all the reasons why their dreams are impossible,” .Paak said in a statement. “Trust me, I heard all those naysayers too, but I kept myself motivated and did my best to ignore the haters every step of the way. My hope is that Budweiser and I can reach artists, designers, athletes and creatives – everyone! – all over the world who are ready to take the first step on their own path to greatness.”

The single features .Paak’s signature funk-inspired beats and is a nod to artists that aren’t afraid to go after their dreams. It is a part of the Budweiser Tomorrow is Yours to Take campaign which features various artists including an artist, drummer, fashion designer, and more and follows each creative throughout their respective journeys.

At one point during the track, the”Leave the Door Open” crooner proclaims,”Young, Black, gifted and dangerous/ Don’t play with us.”

At the end of the clip,viewers get a glimpse of a packed music venue accompanied by .Paak’s declaration that he is “always gonna play to win.”

And speaking of wins, this year alone has been a big one for .Paak. From four Grammy wins alongside Bruno Mars for their work as the hit act, Silk Sonic, to playing the drums during Eminem and Dr. Dre’s set during the Super Bowl halftime show, it’s been one hell of a year for California-native.

This is the first solo material released by Anderson .Paak since his 2020 hit, “Jewelz.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Anderson .Paak

Trending
Interest

6 of “Bet on Black” contestant Ashley Bella’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with socially conscious art studio owner Ashley Bella to discuss her favorite ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.27.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More