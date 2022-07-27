Back in October, Maxo Kream blessed the masses with his third studio LP WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, which contained 16 songs and additional features from Tyler, The Creator, Monaleo, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, and Don Toliver. Today (July 27), the Houston emcee liberates the deluxe version of the aforementioned album, complete with six new songs and collaborations alongside Benny The Butcher, Anderson .Paak, KCG Josh, Peso Peso, and Babyface Ray.

WEIGHT OF THE WORLD (Deluxe) was led by “JIGGA DAME,” “FOOTBALL HEADS” and “THE VISION.” Another standout on the re-release is the D.A. Got That Dope-produced “TACO SHELLS,” which is full of the no-frills, real life subject matter that Maxo Kream has become popular for:

“Took my lil’ nigga to spin, he got hisself into some beef, did a number, driver switched a VIN and stole a SRT, they shot his house up last week, he scared as hell, he wanna chill, gave him my Draco 223, we don’t squash beef, we drill and kill, Taco Bell, we pull up wit’ shells when it come to beef, we dumpin’ shells, no ‘Saved By The Bell,’ but my tires screech, watch out for 12 ’cause we hot as hell, just make it home in peace…”

WEIGHT OF THE WORLD follows Maxo Kream‘s critically acclaimed sophomore effort Brandon Banks, a 15-song body of work that came with assists from the likes of ScHoolboy Q, Travis Scott, and Megan Thee Stallion. As he explained on “Dairy Ashford Bastard,” Brandon Banks was inspired by Maxo Kream‘s tumultuous-yet-loving relationship with his father:

“Sometimes I feel just like a bastard even though I know my pops, I’m a Dairy Ashford bastard ’cause I grew up on that block, see, I was good at shooting Glocks, my pops was good at card scamming, fuck the cops, they took my pops when he was tryna’ feed his family…”

Press play on WEIGHT OF THE WORLD (Deluxe) below.