Back in May, Babyface Ray released the deluxe edition of his latest album FACE, which now contains 28 songs and a wealth of features from Veeze, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, Lil Yachty, Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean, G Herbo, and more. This week, he dropped off a new visual from that project for “A1 Since Day 1,” a SpaceTheWizard-produced offering that gives proper definition to the song’s title:

“My daughter spoiled like I used to be, I used to think, niggas was thorough, shit was for life, retro, my wife, mama won’t change, bro in the game, pops preaching the same thing they ain’t had before the fame, running the mileage up, grab the thermometer, look at these niggas face, they mad ’cause my dollars up, bank account super cocky like Ye with the collar up, niggas calling me opp like they really took shots at us…”

Directed by Lestyn Park and Simba, the accompanying clip for “A1 Since Day 1” gives a behind-the-scenes look into Babyface Ray‘s eventful life. Viewers can catch him on stage performing, in the club, hanging with fellow Detroit star Big Sean, lounging in a tour bus with his crew, and much more.

Recently, Babyface Ray joined the likes of Nardo Wick, Doechii, BIG30, Big Scarr, and Saucy Santana as one of the latest XXL Freshman, complete with one of the better freestyles out of his class:

“Body like I’m silk, Master P, masterpiece cost a half a hundred, actually, if I feel as this a soft press, then it’s a casualty, if I’m speakin’ factually, you know I tax niggas, it ain’t no taxin’ me, I had to tell her ass to slow down, quick runnin’ after me, you know your mans will get smoked down, he like a pack to me, ‘How it feel that you a G.O.A.T., now?'”

Press play on “A1 Since Day 1” below.