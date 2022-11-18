Photo: Video screenshot from Digga D’s “Chief Rhys Freestyle”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2022

Yesterday (Nov. 17), Digga D decided to pay homage to Chicago drill with his latest freestyle. Titled “Chief Rhys Freestyle,” the hard-hitting drop is produced by Kosfinger, who took the instrumental for Chief Keef’s “Faneto” and upgraded it into an even more energetic vibe that’s perfect for Digga’s street-oriented raps:

“Jump out and tan him up, when my head gets hot and I’ve had enough, on my life, on my knife, I’ll stab him up, I don’t take baddin’ up, go there, jump out and tan him up, from young, I’ve been runnin’ these streets, had bare girls sayin’ they don’t like little Rhys, so all they heard was bang, bang, Chief Keef, my circle GB ’til my pants on E, every year their numbers decrease, every year one of them get found, it’s deceased, went jail, touched road, had to liven’ the beef…

Courtesy of Fanatik Production, viewers can enjoy a matching visual for “Chief Rhys Freestyle” that begins with a shot of Digga smoking with his crew in a recording studio. The West London star then heads outside, breaking out dance moves in different locations around the city. The clip ends with everyone partying to “Faneto.”

Back in April, Digga dropped off Noughty By Nature, a 16-song body of work with additional contributions from Still Brickin’, B-Lovee, Moneybagg Yo, Hotboii, AJ Tracey, Maverick Sabre, and more. The project was a commerical success for the “Bluuwuu” rapper, landing at the top of the UK Albums, UK R&B Albums, and Scottish Albums charts following its first week of release. An extended edition of Noughty By Nature added on loose cuts released over the past year, including “Wasted” with ArrDee, “2K17,” “Red Light Green Light,” “Amelia Amelia,” and “Life of a Real G (Freestyle).” Press play on Digga D’s “Chief Rhys Freestyle” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Chief Keef
Digga D
Music Videos

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
View More