Yesterday (Nov. 17), Digga D decided to pay homage to Chicago drill with his latest freestyle. Titled “Chief Rhys Freestyle,” the hard-hitting drop is produced by Kosfinger, who took the instrumental for Chief Keef’s “Faneto” and upgraded it into an even more energetic vibe that’s perfect for Digga’s street-oriented raps:

“Jump out and tan him up, when my head gets hot and I’ve had enough, on my life, on my knife, I’ll stab him up, I don’t take baddin’ up, go there, jump out and tan him up, from young, I’ve been runnin’ these streets, had bare girls sayin’ they don’t like little Rhys, so all they heard was bang, bang, Chief Keef, my circle GB ’til my pants on E, every year their numbers decrease, every year one of them get found, it’s deceased, went jail, touched road, had to liven’ the beef…”

Courtesy of Fanatik Production, viewers can enjoy a matching visual for “Chief Rhys Freestyle” that begins with a shot of Digga smoking with his crew in a recording studio. The West London star then heads outside, breaking out dance moves in different locations around the city. The clip ends with everyone partying to “Faneto.”

Back in April, Digga dropped off Noughty By Nature, a 16-song body of work with additional contributions from Still Brickin’, B-Lovee, Moneybagg Yo, Hotboii, AJ Tracey, Maverick Sabre, and more. The project was a commerical success for the “Bluuwuu” rapper, landing at the top of the UK Albums, UK R&B Albums, and Scottish Albums charts following its first week of release. An extended edition of Noughty By Nature added on loose cuts released over the past year, including “Wasted” with ArrDee, “2K17,” “Red Light Green Light,” “Amelia Amelia,” and “Life of a Real G (Freestyle).” Press play on Digga D’s “Chief Rhys Freestyle” video below.