Just a decade ago, Chief Keef was a “True Religion Fein” according to his critically acclaimed mixtape Back From The Dead. In life everything comes full circle because now he has inked a deal with the clothing brand for his very own collection.

With full creative control, the Chicago emcee features playful, colorful graphics that are an extension of what he’s already created through his Glo Gang Worldwide clothing label. The new drop includes jeans, jackets, sweatpants, hoodies and tees entirely designed by the “Love Sosa” lyricist.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to collaborate with True Religion,” said Chief Keef. “I actually wore head-to-toe True Religion to my first show and when this opportunity came about, I jumped on it. Designing clothes is becoming a real passion of mine and the bold colors and fun prints of this collection truly reflect my personality.”

The collection is a part of True Religion’s roll out to commemorate its 20th anniversary. Since its inception in 2002, the California-based clothing brand has been known for its signature stitch and creative approach to the traditional 5 pocket jean.

As a staple in the rap community for years, the brand’s latest collaboration with Chief Keef is a no-brainer and speaks to the influence that the brand has had on fashion and the culture.

“Our collaborations are a result of authentic partnerships. And when you think of True Religion you think of Chief Keef, because the brand and the artist have become synonymous. Chief Keef is such an icon and has been one of the biggest supporters of the brand for the last decade,” said Zihaad Wells, SVP, Creative Director for True Religion. “Chief Keef is such an icon and has been one of the biggest supporters of the brand for the last decade. The idea that he would design a collection for us following the 10 year anniversary of ‘True Religion Fein,’ and to have it coincide with our 20th-anniversary, was just too perfect an opportunity to pass up.”

Fans can shop the Chief Keef x True Religion collection both online and in select retailers starting May 5.