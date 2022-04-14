Earlier this month, Chief Keef decided to bless his fans with a new single titled “Overhead,” a six-minute stream of consciousness that sees the Chicago star addressing a wealth of street oriented subject matter (including his issues with a certain rainbow-haired peer) over production courtesy of Kid Wond3r:

“Momma should have wore a fucking what? Condom, can’t take my shorties nowhere ’cause they with it, I see he be frontin’ for them what? For the bitches, say that he was slidin’, but what? But he snitchin’, can’t take the heat then stay out of what? Out the kitchen, snitch ass lil’ fuck boy, how you send a hit and tell on the one you sent boy? I’m in good health looking like a fucking lick boy, you should get a bunny chain ’cause yo’ ass a trick boy…”

“Overhead” also comes with a matching video courtesy of Benny Flash that shows Chief Keef in his residential arcade, a sight that fans might be familiar with through the “Don’t Like” rapper‘s social media. Throughout, he delivers his lyrics while smoking, counting money, and more.

Back in December, Chief Keef dropped off his latest album 4NEM, a 15-track offering that saw contributions from longtime collaborators Ballout and Tadoe. Outside of that, the Glo Gang head honcho has continued a string of loose cuts and collaborations over the past year, including “Harley Quinn,” “Love Don’t Live Here” (the first two being with Mike WiLL Made-It), “CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST” with Chief Keef, “Who Want Smoke (Remix)” with Kodak Black, “Luigi” with 2KBABY, “Stunt” with Zaytoven, “Mooliani” with Lil Reese, and “Something I’m Best At.” He’s even continued to show off his production abilities, as can be heard on Coi Leray’s Trendsetter standout “Mission Impossible.”

Press play on Chief Keef‘s “Overhead” video below.