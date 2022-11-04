Photo: Cover art for Frisco’s “Bad & Clean (Remix)”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.04.2022

Back in April, Frisco dropped off his latest body of work, Tottenham, a seven-track tribute to his hometown with additional features from P Money, Dizzee Rascal, M15 D Rose, Marno Soprano, Shanti Force, and more. On that project is a hard-hitting standout titled “Bad & Clean,” a collaboration alongside INFAMOUSIZAK that mixes patois with boastful raps about their respective lifestyles:

“Ain’t no chat if ain’t no cream, worldwide cash that’s purp and green, no seh mi bad, no seh mi clean, clean as a uh, ain’t look back since 016, real life wid it dem real pon screen, no seh mi bad, no seh mi clean, no seh mi bad and clean, dem boy talk, say dey badder than we, wayamean? Must ah dream, clean as a uh, no seh mi bad and clean…”

Yesterday (Nov. 3), Frisco unveiled a remix of “Bad & Clean” with new contributions from fellow heavyweights Skillibeng, Digga D, and longtime Boy Better Know collaborator Skepta. Every artist adds their own brand of hard-hitting lyrics to the track with Skepta flexing about his African status and London’s notorious street life:

“I’m a chief in my father’s village, we get money, don’t cry over parking tickets, you talk wicked, you got the hardest image, my darg with it, I know that your heart ain’t in it, shotguns beating on London street, so I got the soldiers matching with it, what you know about skengs and champagne, ask Frisco, I was dancing with it, you ever seen a man whine with bine, 15 shells in the TP9, that boy there tried step out in Gucci, 15 holes that’s a redesign…”

“Bad & Clean (Remix)” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Steelo. Viewers can see Frisco supporting Skepta on a world tour that takes them to Toronto, Munich, Switzerland, D.C., and everywhere in between. Check it all out below.

