Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

This past Friday (April 7), Rae Sremmurd officially shared their long-awaited LP Sremm 4 Life, a 14-song body of work that was executive produced by frequent collaborator Mike WiLL Made-It. The project boasted features from Future and Young Thug and was led by singles like “Tanisha (Pump That)” and “Torpedo.”

The “No Flex Zone” artists blessed fans today (April 13) with a brand new performance of the latter track. Recorded live from VEVO’s Los Angeles studio, the high-energy clip shows off the duo’s chemistry as they hype each other up during each and every bar. On the track, Swae Lee lee kicks things off with his signature melodic flow:

“Taking off for that cash like a torpedo (Yeah), and your pockets too tight just like a speedo (Ayy)/ I already got a lot but I need more, fire (Yeah), she gotta suck my whole soul (Ooh-oh), I’m a soldier, no limit (Limit)/ Just call me lieutenant (‘Tenant), I’ll be done in a minute (Yeah)/ I’m testin’ the fish (Fish), married to the game, put a ring on it (On it)/ It is what it is (Yeah), it’s red on the bottom of my feet (Feet)”

Rae Sremmurd’s last full-length release was 2018’s SR3MM, which consisted of three bodies of work, including solo projects from both Lee (Swaecation) and Jxmmi (Jxmtro). In total, SR3MM consisted of 27 cuts and guest appearances from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Zoë Kravitz and more. It went on to garner critical acclaim, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 57,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold and earning the pair a Gold certification.

Be sure to press play on Rae Sremmurd’s brand new performance of “Torpedo” from their freshly released Sremm 4 Life album down below.

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Timbaland receives Pioneer Award at ‘Variety’s’ Miami Entertainment Town event

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Lloyd Banks connects with Method Man for "101 Razors"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Madlib, Meyhem Lauren, and DJ Muggs team up on 'Champagne For Breakfast' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

The LOX, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe join forces for "The Game"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her storytelling abilities to new heights in “Lady Danger” starring role with 50 Cent

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Saba teams up with No I.D. for "Back In Office"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Reuben Vincent drops off powerful visual for "Bottle Service" with REASON and Stacy Barthe

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023
