This past Friday (April 7), Rae Sremmurd officially shared their long-awaited LP Sremm 4 Life, a 14-song body of work that was executive produced by frequent collaborator Mike WiLL Made-It. The project boasted features from Future and Young Thug and was led by singles like “Tanisha (Pump That)” and “Torpedo.”

The “No Flex Zone” artists blessed fans today (April 13) with a brand new performance of the latter track. Recorded live from VEVO’s Los Angeles studio, the high-energy clip shows off the duo’s chemistry as they hype each other up during each and every bar. On the track, Swae Lee lee kicks things off with his signature melodic flow:

“Taking off for that cash like a torpedo (Yeah), and your pockets too tight just like a speedo (Ayy)/ I already got a lot but I need more, fire (Yeah), she gotta suck my whole soul (Ooh-oh), I’m a soldier, no limit (Limit)/ Just call me lieutenant (‘Tenant), I’ll be done in a minute (Yeah)/ I’m testin’ the fish (Fish), married to the game, put a ring on it (On it)/ It is what it is (Yeah), it’s red on the bottom of my feet (Feet)”

Rae Sremmurd’s last full-length release was 2018’s SR3MM, which consisted of three bodies of work, including solo projects from both Lee (Swaecation) and Jxmmi (Jxmtro). In total, SR3MM consisted of 27 cuts and guest appearances from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Zoë Kravitz and more. It went on to garner critical acclaim, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 57,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold and earning the pair a Gold certification.

Be sure to press play on Rae Sremmurd’s brand new performance of “Torpedo” from their freshly released Sremm 4 Life album down below.