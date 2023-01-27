Soon, fans will be able to enjoy Rae Sremmurd’s long awaited fourth studio LP, Sremm4Life. Following the well-received singles “Torpedo” and “Denial,” today (Jan. 27) sees another track from the duo titled “Sucka Or Sum,” a Jaxx, Juja, and Danny Wolf-produced effort that’s full of confident bars about high status and wealth:

“Jewelry, cool mink, ooh-wee, we go to the moon, we go to the stars, all of the money is ours, all of the world is ours, we f**kin’ the baddest broads, how you gon’ try to play me like a sucka or somethin’? How you gon’ try to play me when I’m knowin’ what’s up? Feel like I’m 6’5” ’cause the money is up, I need a fishin’ line for the players and such, you don’t got no f**kin’ status, you just talkin’ too much, opinions don’t mean s**t, you just talkin’ for nothin’, I call the home team and we causin’ destruction, it’ll be bed time so you better be tucked… I play with big bands, go get the trumpet, I got that water on me, you gon’ need a bucket…”

It’s been five years since Rae Sremmurd delivered their most recent full-length album, SR3MM, a conceptual body of work that consisted of three projects, including solo efforts from members Swae Lee (Swaecation) and Slim Jxmmi (Jxmtro). All-in-all, the project consisted of 27 cuts and contributions from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Zoë Kravitz, and more. The massive effort was a top 10 success for Rae Sremmurd, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 57,000 first-week album equivalent units sold following its debut. SR3MM also scored the group a Gold certification.

Check out the official visual for Rae Sremmurd‘s “Sucka Or Sum.” Hopefully, we’ll be receiving additional information about Sremm4Life below.