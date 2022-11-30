So far this year, Coi Leray has treated fans with a handful of singles, including cuts like “Givenchy,” “Anxiety,” “Involved,” “One Wish,” “The One,” and most recently, “Fly S**t.” Today (Nov. 30), the New Jersey-raised talent returns with “Players,” her bouncy new track that features production by Johnny Goldstein. On the song, she delivers some confident bars before heading out to a party for the night:

“What you know ’bout livin’ in the top? Penthouse suites, lookin’ down on the opps/ Took him for a test drive, left him on the lot, time is money so I spent it on a watch, hol’ on/ Lil’ titties showin’ through the white tee, you can see the thong bussin’ out my tight jeans (Okay)/ Rocks on my fingers like a n***a wifed me, got another chérie? She ain’t nothin’ like me (Yeah)/ ‘Bout to catch another flight (Yeah), the apple bottom make him wanna bite (Yeah)/ I just wanna have a good night”

Leray unleashed her Trendsetter album back in April, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav, and more. Since then, she has dropped off official visuals for cuts from the project like “Anxiety,” “Lonely Fans,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo.

In related news, she also recently wrapped up her “Trendsetter Tour” this past summer. The journey kicked off back in May in San Francisco and hit major cities such as New York, San Diego, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas. Outside of her own releases, the “Huddy” rapper was also featured on recent collaborations like “Balance My Lows” by Dreezy, “Demon” by B-Lovee, “Hold Me Down” by 42 Dugg.

Be sure to press play on Coi Leray’s brand new “Players” lyric video down below.