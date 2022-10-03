Last month, Coi Leray officially performed during New York Fashion Week 2022 alongside Saucy Santana and celebrated by dropping off her most recent single, “Fly S**t.” Over the weekend, she returned to share its official music video. Shot by Uniquee X Vision and edited by Leray herself, the new visual features scenes of all her NYFW appearances, from sitting front row at shows to stopping by radio stations for interviews. On the song, the New Jersey-bred star raps about the importance of looking your best to feel your best:

Ridin a foreign my trunk in the front, neck wrist bussin’ it’s lit like a blunt/ Shut down the mall get whatever I want, 10 racks on a fit only wear that s**t once/ Two tone cullinan truck, feelin like giannis I get bucks/ We really runnin it up, b**ch don’t spill what’s in my cup/ It’s goin down goin down, gotta get you in my bedroom need that s**t right now/ It’s goin down goin down, I’ma make you feel special

At the top of April, Coi Leray unleashed her Trendsetter album, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav, and more. Since then, she has dropped off official visuals for cuts from the project like “Anxiety,” “Lonely Fans,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo.

In related news, Leray recently wrapped up her “Trendsetter Tour” this past summer. The tour kicked off back in May in San Francisco and hit major cities such as New York, San Diego, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas. Outside of her own releases, the “Huddy” rapper was featured on collaborations like “Hold Me Down” by 42 Dugg.

Be sure to press play on Coi Leray’s brand new “Fly S**t” music video down below.