Photo: Getty Images
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.07.2022

Coi Leray and Saucy Santana are scheduled to perform during this year’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The Model Experience (TME) announced in a statement on Tuesday (Sept. 6) that the fashion-forward event is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 11. In addition, artist and fashion model Shaun Ross will perform a highly anticipated DJ set. 

According to the press release, Ashley Covarrubias, TME founder, shared her excitement for the event to premiere in New York City. “New York is the Mecca when it comes to fashion. Our show is different because it’s inclusive, and our talent pool is unmatched. Our designers will be showing everything from streetwear to couture. 800 Models are expected to hit the runway,” Covarrubias explained.

In addition, she said, “Most of the models we work with are unsigned—this is their big break. When you think of NYFW, the high-fashion shows are really raw and industrial. We wanted to emulate that feeling. We’re excited to bring this vision to life at our first-ever NYFW show, and the support from our New York models has been amazing.” As Covarrubias revealed, her organization has provided modeling experience to aspiring talents and has worked with renowned designers in Vogue magazine

REVOLT previously reported that Leray would be featured in the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T in Atlanta from Sept. 24 to 25. The Billboard-charting rapper will appear alongside Gucci Mane, Big Freedia, Iddris Sandu, activist Tamika D. Mallory, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, and global thought leader 19 Keys.

Last month, Santana took the mic at the MTV Video Music Award’s red carpet pre-show. The “Walk” MC performed his TikTok viral hit “Material Girl,” and “Booty,” to kick things off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The NYFW announcement posts can be found below:

