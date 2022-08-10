Remixing old hits is always a treat and Coi Leray is the latest to put her spin on a classic with her new freestyle. Yesterday (Aug. 10), the New Jersey-bred artist released a clip that showcases her putting a fresh touch on Ray J’s signature 2005 record, “One Wish.” The accompanying film shot by Uniqueexvision follows Leray through a busy day while she spits some honest bars about her family and love life:

If I had one wish, I wish these n***as would get off my, yeah/ If I had one wish, I’d wish these n***as would stop acting like b**ches, yeah, but they can’t/ B**ch my momma raised me, I’ma still love my dad but he wasn’t there/ One day that n***a told me, go get that money and don’t you fear

I feel like something’s missing, I can’t love these n***as, s**t so weird/ My heart went missing, pillowcases filled with all my tears/ I know if I got it he got it, this loyalty solid, just know I’ma be right here

At the top of April, Coi Leray unleashed her Trendsetter album, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav and more. Since then, she has dropped off official visuals for cuts from the project like “Anxiety,” “Lonely Fans,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo. In related news, Coi Leray recently wrapped up her “Trendsetter Tour,” which kicked off May 31 and ran until June 23. The tour started in San Francisco and hit major cities such as New York, San Diego, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas.

Be sure to press play on Coi Leray’s brand new “One Wish (Freestyle)” down below.