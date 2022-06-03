Back in April, B-Lovee shared his Misunderstood project, a short and sweet body of work that contained a sole feature from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. He’s now ready to officially circle back and deliver its deluxe upgrade, but first, he drops off a preview for fans to enjoy. Today (June 3), the NYC artist taps in with Coi Leray to share “Demon,” a drill track with some Latin flair that shows off the duo’s chemistry:

Huh, how would you like if I pulled up right beside of you? Yeah, with my new n***a in a two-seater/ Don’t matter in the DMs, yeah, you told her to come through, I bag you in it (Yeah), but you ain’t knew that’s a game for two/ I’m petty too, n***a, I ain’t plan for this to go this way, let’s do it/ Put the thing on you, you just ain’t know what to do with it

Take your bitch and leave a n***a quick, it take two minutes, I got money too, bitch, you know that I ain’t new to this/ I like a n***a, he from New York (New York) she like, “B-Lovee, I like how you talk” (Yeah)/ I think it’s funny that you say that I’m crazy but you ain’t knew that you fuckin’ with a demon

In terms of what Coi Leray has been up to, she dropped off her Trendsetter album back in April. The project is equipped with 20 records and includes features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav and more. Prior to its full release, she achieved viral success with singles like “TWINNEM,” “No More Parties,” and “Blick Blick.” She has also been out on the road for her “Trendsetter Tour” the last few weeks.

Be sure to press play on “Demon” by B-Lovee featuring Coi Leray down below.