Just last week, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and B-Lovee came together to assist Snoopy Dinero for his “Adrenaline” video. Over the weekend, the two decided to link up once again, this time for A Boogie’s brand new “Hit Different” track. The freshly released visual is a Rock Davis film that sees A Boogie and B-Love entangled in an intense secret fight club scheme. On the track, the duo feeds off of each other’s energy to create on dynamic flow:
She think she it, but she not it, it’s a knot in my pocket, a rocket beside it/ He movin’ wild, ought to pop him, she actin’ naughty, she just tryna drop it/ Off the ‘Migos, she actin’ real loose, brodie, he grabbin’ the .30, he just tryna hoop, two match on my back, but I know what to do/ I got too much to lose, but I’m still tryna oot, brodie told me to cool, I pour me a four, not a deuce
In terms of what B-Lovee has been up to, he has had a breakthrough year last year with his viral “My Everything” track, which won over the hearts of man thanks to its sample of “Everything” by Mary J. Blige.
Just a few weeks ago, A Boogie shared his B4 AVA project, which is a seven-track body of work with a sole feature from Lil Durk. Prior to that, A Boogie kept active by sharing his take on viral hits like Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” and Mooski’s “Track Star.” Boogie’s third studio album Artist 2.0 was released on Valentine’s Day last year and boasted collaborations alongside Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Khalid, and more.
Be sure to press play on A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s brand new music video for “Hit Different” featuring B-Lovee down below.