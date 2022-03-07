By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2022

Just last week, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and B-Lovee came together to assist Snoopy Dinero for his “Adrenaline” video. Over the weekend, the two decided to link up once again, this time for A Boogie’s brand new “Hit Different” track. The freshly released visual is a Rock Davis film that sees A Boogie and B-Love entangled in an intense secret fight club scheme. On the track, the duo feeds off of each other’s energy to create on dynamic flow:

She think she it, but she not it, it’s a knot in my pocket, a rocket beside it/ He movin’ wild, ought to pop him, she actin’ naughty, she just tryna drop it/ Off the ‘Migos, she actin’ real loose, brodie, he grabbin’ the .30, he just tryna hoop, two match on my back, but I know what to do/ I got too much to lose, but I’m still tryna oot, brodie told me to cool, I pour me a four, not a deuce

In terms of what B-Lovee has been up to, he has had a breakthrough year last year with his viral “My Everything” track, which won over the hearts of man thanks to its sample of “Everything” by Mary J. Blige.

Just a few weeks ago, A Boogie shared his B4 AVA project, which is a seven-track body of work with a sole feature from Lil Durk. Prior to that, A Boogie kept active by sharing his take on viral hits like Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” and Mooski’s “Track Star.” Boogie’s third studio album Artist 2.0 was released on Valentine’s Day last year and boasted collaborations alongside Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Khalid, and more.

Be sure to press play on A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s brand new music video for “Hit Different” featuring B-Lovee down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
B-Lovee
Music Videos

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
The Crew League

Tyga vs. G-Eazy | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 1)

In the season two premiere of “The Crew League,” Tyga and The Kings of Summer ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.04.2021
Watch

Chef Alex Hill & stylist iCON Billingsley play hip hop trivia (Round 3) | 'If You Know, You Know'

In this final episode of “If You Know, You Know,” host TravQue goes through three ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.28.2022
Drink Champs

Jim Jones gives us the 12/17 - 12/19 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'

On a new “Drip Report​​,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend weather​​ forecast ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.17.2021
View More