Just last week, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and B-Lovee came together to assist Snoopy Dinero for his “Adrenaline” video. Over the weekend, the two decided to link up once again, this time for A Boogie’s brand new “Hit Different” track. The freshly released visual is a Rock Davis film that sees A Boogie and B-Love entangled in an intense secret fight club scheme. On the track, the duo feeds off of each other’s energy to create on dynamic flow:

She think she it, but she not it, it’s a knot in my pocket, a rocket beside it/ He movin’ wild, ought to pop him, she actin’ naughty, she just tryna drop it/ Off the ‘Migos, she actin’ real loose, brodie, he grabbin’ the .30, he just tryna hoop, two match on my back, but I know what to do/ I got too much to lose, but I’m still tryna oot, brodie told me to cool, I pour me a four, not a deuce

In terms of what B-Lovee has been up to, he has had a breakthrough year last year with his viral “My Everything” track, which won over the hearts of man thanks to its sample of “Everything” by Mary J. Blige.