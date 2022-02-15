Longtime fans are well aware that A Boogie wit da Hoodie has a knack for releasing music on or around Valentine’s Day, and this year was no exception. His freshly released track “Non Judgmental” kept the tradition alive this year. On the new song, A Boogie assures his lover that he’ll be there for her no matter what:

I know that you gon’ love me, independent, she don’t need no one for nothing/ Birkin bag and your swag on one hundred, come here, dance, dance, baby, huh, I want it/ Turn your one’s to one hundreds, I can be your only fan if you want me but don’t you be embarrassed, I won’t judge you/ You in your bag, I understand, girl, look

I’m the new Michael, smokin’ on purple, n***as don’t like us, but they hoe like us/ That’s a fact, huh, black on black ‘burbans, make a bitch perfect, titties sit perfect

Back in December, A Boogie shared his B4 AVA project, which is a seven-track body of work with a sole feature from Lil Durk. Before that was Boogie’s third studio album Artist 2.0. He released that body of work on Valentine’s Day 2020 and it boasted collaborations alongside Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Khalid, and more.

As far as recent singles and features go, A Boogie has treated fans to a few in 2021. He hopped on David Guetta’s “Family” track alongside Sofia Reyes, teamed up with Lil Durk for “24 Hours,” and joined Capella Grey for “Bestie,” which was featured on Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam project.

Be sure to press play on A Boogie’s brand new track “Non Judgmental” down below.