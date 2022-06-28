At the top of April, Coi Leray unleashed her Trendsetter album, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav and more. The New Jersey artist then released her “The One” track as a part of her recent campaign with Sprite shortly afterwards. This week, Leray returns with another follow-up single titled “Involved.” The freshly released track finds her speaking directly to someone she has had her eye on:

My time is way worth more than these broke bitches that you be with/ Yeah, the least you could do is come pull up on me, n***a, yeah, come give me head until I cum, yeah, come give me head until I cum/ I know the head might solve the problems, I know it’s hard to deal with a bitch like me/ Not tryna be difficult, I’m different, baby

Yeah, you might just fall in love, I like it when we touch/ You just can’t get enough, yeah, I just don’t get it, babe/ These bitches in the way, I don’t know why I stay/ They just want money and clothes, can’t fall in love with these hoes/ We won’t tell nobody, I promise that no one has to know, touching on my body, give me head like it’s honor roll

In related news, Coi Leray recently wrapped up her “Trendsetter Tour,” which kicked off May 31 and ran until June 23. The tour started in San Francisco and hit major cities such as New York, San Diego, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas. In the meantime, Leray has also dropped off official visuals for cuts on her album like “Lonely Fans,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo.

Be sure to press play on Coi Leray’s brand new single “Involved” down below.