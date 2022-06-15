At the top of April, Coi Leray unleashed her Trendsetter album, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav and more. The New Jersey artist has now locked in another win with her recent campaign with Sprite this month, which features a trailer and an exclusive new track titled “The One.” On the track, Coi doesn’t hold back in the song when speaking about accomplishing everything she said she would:

They tried to count me out, take a look at me now/ Yeah, I’m ten toes down, see I, watch everybody that’s around me/ Just take me to my crown (My crown) ’cause you know that I’m loyalty, baby, I gotta hold me down/ So I’ma put myself first, baby, I got a family to feed, I’m livin’ my dreams

“I first had Sprite when I was like eight,” she shared about the collaboration. “It’s so funny because I actually have a video and I’m gonna send it to Sprite. This was right before I got signed in 2019 and I did a fake Sprite commercial. It’s hilarious because we were in the back of an arena, you know, and they have those rooms with lockers and stuff in it with Sprite all over the room. I was like, ‘Let’s do a Sprite commercial.’ It was so random. I would never have thought that from that time, I would actually have a whole song in a Sprite campaign.”

Coi Leray is currently out on the road for her “Trendsetter Tour,” which kicked off May 31 and runs until June 23. The tour started in San Francisco and will hit other major cities such as New York, San Diego, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas.

Be sure to press play on Coi Leray’s brand new single “The One” down below.