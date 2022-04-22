By Regina Cho
  /  04.22.2022

At the top of this month, Coi Leray unleashed her Trendsetter album, which boasts 20 records and includes features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav and more. Today (April 22), she rides the momentum into the next month by sharing the official music video for the G Herbo-assisted “Thief In The Night” cut. In the visual, the two link up to be the life of the party from the yacht to the house function as they match their energies seamlessly:

I ain’t got no covid test, but a n***a sick (I’m really sick) I got fifty in my clip, fifty on my wrist (Fifty on my wrist)/ I just bought that Maybach, you can’t tell me shit (Swerve) Bitches that’s from way back, they still on my dick/ Feel like Richie Rich, bitch I’m Richie Rich (Uh-huh, I’m really rich) Every day in drip, I got sixty fits/ N***as trippin’ over this, this ain’t really shit (That ain’t nothin’) Fifty M’s through my clique, how we split, bitch, we lit/ 

Coi Leray’s “Trendsetter Tour” kicks off May 31 and runs to June 23, hitting 17 cities.  The tour starts in San Francisco and will hit other major cities such as New York, San Diego, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas.  Drill rapper B-Lovee along with other special guests (to be announced) are set to perform along with the “Big Purr” rapper.

Back in July, G Herbo released his sixth studio LP 25, which came with 19 hard-hitting tracks and additional features from Polo GLil Tjay21 SavageThe Kid LAROIGunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Since then, he has liberated visuals from the project such as “Cold World” and “Stand The Rain (Mad Max).”

Be sure to press play on Coi Leray’s brand new music video for “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo down below.

