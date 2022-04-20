Coi Leray announced today (April 20) that she’s ready for tour life baby!
Her “Trendsetter Tour” kicks off May 31 and runs to June 23, hitting 17 cities. The tour starts in San Francisco and will hit other major cities such as New York, San Diego, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas. Drill rapper B-Lovee along with other special guests (to be announced) are set to perform along with the “Big Purr” rapper.
With charting singles such as “No More Parties” with Lil Durk, “Twinnem” and her latest track “Black Blick” with the queen Nicki Minaj, this tour is an amazing accomplishment for any artists climbing the ladder of success. This announcement comes just weeks after the release of her debut album Trendsetter, which landed at No. 89 on Billboard’s Top 200.
We really outside! As Coi has stated in her Instagram post, “TRENDSETTERS LETS GO CRAZYYYYY !!!!”
Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow (April 21) at 10 a.m. EST on Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday (April 22). You can check out the tour dates below.
Trendsetter Tour Dates
05/31 – San Francisco @ The Regency Ballroom
06/01 – Ventura, CA @ Venture Music Hall
06/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
06/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura
06/05 – Denver CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
06/10 – New York, NY @ Govenors Ball
06/11- Boston, MA @ The Paradise Rock Club
06/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of The Living Arts
06/14 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theater
06/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
06/18 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
06/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge Music Hall
06/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
