Coi Leray announced today (April 20) that she’s ready for tour life baby!

Her “Trendsetter Tour” kicks off May 31 and runs to June 23, hitting 17 cities. The tour starts in San Francisco and will hit other major cities such as New York, San Diego, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas. Drill rapper B-Lovee along with other special guests (to be announced) are set to perform along with the “Big Purr” rapper.

With charting singles such as “No More Parties” with Lil Durk, “Twinnem” and her latest track “Black Blick” with the queen Nicki Minaj, this tour is an amazing accomplishment for any artists climbing the ladder of success. This announcement comes just weeks after the release of her debut album Trendsetter, which landed at No. 89 on Billboard’s Top 200.

We really outside! As Coi has stated in her Instagram post, “TRENDSETTERS LETS GO CRAZYYYYY !!!!”

Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow (April 21) at 10 a.m. EST on Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday (April 22). You can check out the tour dates below.

Trendsetter Tour Dates

05/31 – San Francisco @ The Regency Ballroom

06/01 – Ventura, CA @ Venture Music Hall

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

06/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura

06/05 – Denver CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

06/10 – New York, NY @ Govenors Ball

06/11- Boston, MA @ The Paradise Rock Club

06/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of The Living Arts

06/14 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theater

06/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

06/18 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge Music Hall

06/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo