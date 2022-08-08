By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2022

Currently, the world is waiting patiently for Rae Sremmurd‘s long-awaited album SREMM4LIFE. Following the well-received single “Denial” comes another from the duo titled “Community D**k,” which features Flo Milli and — as the title suggests — sees the collaborators delivering some adults-only subject matter:

Bust it open for me, ma’am, do that trick on a d**k, yeah, you know what to do, go ‘head, get that tip, girl, d**kin’ these hoes back to back, I’ma text you off my iPad, she like rich n**gas, ball players, even a few rappers, but they never did hit it like I did, watch ya’ tone with it, ’cause I get offended, in a sprinter so I’m never in a fender bender … my n**ga’s f**kin’ h**s, and it’s got me all upset, sittin’ here lookin’ dumb, twiddlin’ on my thumbs, a b**ch can’t even get mad, I know this dog-a** n**ga’s trash…

Courtesy of Bryan Barber comes a matching visual for the 30 Roc, Dat Boi Squeeze, and SLOAN-produced offering. Viewers can see Rae Sremmurd riding around in a van bearing the song’s title while making various “stops” to different women in a suburban neighborhood. Flo Milli pops up in a high-end vehicle for her show-stopping appearance.

It’s been four years since Rae Sremmurd liberated SR3MM, which was divided into three parts that represented the group and Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi as individuals. Altogether, the full-length effort contained 27 songs and additional contributions from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, Zoë Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Trouble, and Riff 3X. SR3MM was a top ten success for Rae Sremmurd thanks to 57,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. The project has also since earned Rae Sremmurd a Gold certification. Press play on Rae Sremmurd and Flo Milli‘s “Community D**k” video below.

