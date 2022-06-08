By Jon Powell
  /  06.08.2022

Just before June arrived, Rae Sremmurd announced that they would finally be back on wax together with their forthcoming album Sremm4Life, which is expected to arrive sooner than we think. To get fans ready, this week sees the Mississippi duo unveiling their lead single “Denial,” a Kofo, Fridayy?, Fortune, and Bizness Boi-produced offering that sees them speaking to past relationships and current wealth:

I seen so many fairytale loves go bad, I heard so many say they’ll never love again, I walked away and I never turned back, it’s not the first time, it won’t be the last, two new Pateks, but I never get the time we spent, I must confess, I ain’t never loved a girl like this, this worth a trial, you in denial, this was a vibe, you in denial…

Directed by Bryan Barber, the accompanying clip for “Denial” takes viewers to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, where Rae Sremmurd are enjoying a lively vacay with their significant others. Throughout the visual, the artists are spotted out on the beach, walking the city streets, taking in a soccer match and more. Longtime collaborator and Ear Drummers head honcho Mike WiLL Made-It makes a cameo appearance as well.

It’s been four years since Rae Sremmurd last graced the masses with SR3MM, a conceptual body of work that consisted of three projects, including solo efforts from both Swae Lee (Swaecation) and Slim Jxmmi (Jxmtro). All-in-all, SR3MM consisted of 27 cuts and contributions from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Zoë Kravitz, and more. The massive body of work was a top ten success for Rae Sremmurd, peaking at number six on the Billboard 200 thanks to 57,000 first-week album equivalent units sold, subsequently earning the group a Gold certification.

Press play on Rae Sremmurd‘s “Denial” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Rae Sremmurd

