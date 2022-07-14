Within the last few weeks, Flo Milli has treated fans with hard-hitting cuts like “PBC” and “Conceited.” Today (July 14), the Alabama-bred star returns with her latest single, “No Face.” The track is set to appear on her upcoming debut album You Still Here, Ho ?, which is officially making landfall on July 22 via RCA Records. Produced by Tasha Catour, “No Face” sees Flo Milli show off her signature flow:

Put that pussy on his face (Go) put that pussy on his face (Yeah) no face, no case/ Ridin’ ’round in ‘Bama, got these n***as in rotation (Haha), I ain’t gotta rap, you know pussy rule the nation/ I’m the type to make my sugar daddy take his teeth out (Ooh), I’m in Happy Hills, got my n***as with the B’s out

Flo Milli dropped off her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? back in 2020, which contained 12 cuts and boasted well-received standouts like “Beef FloMix,” “In The Party,” “Not Friendly,” “Like That Bitch,” and “Weak.” Since then, she kept her momentum strong with singles like “Roaring 20s,” “Back Pack (Flora The Explorer),” “Ice Baby,” and “Blast Off,” the last of which appeared on the soundtrack to the Netflix film Bruised.

Outside of her own solo releases, Flo Milli also contributed to tracks like “Toot It Up” by Sally Sosa, Yung Bleu’s “Good,” $NOT’s “Mean,” Pia Mia’s “HOT (Remix),” Baby Tate’s “I Am,” Big Freedia’s “Better Be,” Rich The Kid’s “Nasty,” YungManny’s “Clap For ‘Em,” GoldLink’s “Raindrops,” and Rico Nasty’s “Money.” Last year, she grabbed another win when she was highlighted in the XXL Freshman Class alongside 42 Dugg, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Blxst, Rubi Rose, and more.

Be sure to press play on Flo Milli’s brand new single, “No Face.”