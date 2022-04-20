Back in February, Flo Milli dropped off a new single titled “PBC” (or “Pretty Black Cute”), which sees some genre-bending, house-esque production from Young Fyre and serves as a booming ode to all Black women tuning in. Today (April 20), the Alabama talent unleashes a creative and vibrant music video to accompany the record. The new Amber Park-directed clip serves to match the bold energy of the empowering lyrics:

Pretty, black, cute, flower tattoo, vintage on bag, YSL shoes, she B-I-G-M-A-D, I know, he B-R-O-K-A-E, I know, it shows, I’m that girl, step! Step! Get it girl! Go, go! Show out, brrr! Inches, inches!

Pretty for what? Pretty for who? Pretty for what? Pretty for who? Pretty, black, cute … we don’t notice you because you average, bitch! Have a photoshoot in the bathroom, bitch! Shake my whole ass in the bathroom, bitch!

It’s been a couple of years since Flo Milli dropped off her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, which contained 12 cuts and boasted well-received standouts like “Beef FloMix,” “In The Party,” “Not Friendly,” “Like That Bitch,” and “Weak.” Since then, Flo Milli did release singles like “Roaring 20s,” “Back Pack (Flora The Explorer),” “Ice Baby,” and “Blast Off,” the last of which appeared on the soundtrack to the Netflix film Bruised. Outside of her own solo releases, Flo Milli also contributed to tracks like Yung Bleu’s “Good,” $NOT’s “Mean,” Pia Mia’s “HOT (Remix),” Baby Tate’s “I Am,” Big Freedia’s “Better Be,” Rich The Kid’s “Nasty,” YungManny’s “Clap For ‘Em,” GoldLink’s “Raindrops,” and Rico Nasty’s “Money.” Last year, she also joined the likes of 42 Dugg, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Blxst, Rubi Rose, and more as the latest XXL Freshman class.

Be sure to press play on the official “PBC” music video by Flo Milli down below.