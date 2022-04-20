By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2022

Back in February, Flo Milli dropped off a new single titled “PBC” (or “Pretty Black Cute”), which sees some genre-bending, house-esque production from Young Fyre and serves as a booming ode to all Black women tuning in. Today (April 20), the Alabama talent unleashes a creative and vibrant music video to accompany the record. The new Amber Park-directed clip serves to match the bold energy of the empowering lyrics:

Pretty, black, cute, flower tattoo, vintage on bag, YSL shoes, she B-I-G-M-A-D, I know, he B-R-O-K-A-E, I know, it shows, I’m that girl, step! Step! Get it girl! Go, go! Show out, brrr! Inches, inches!

Pretty for what? Pretty for who? Pretty for what? Pretty for who? Pretty, black, cute … we don’t notice you because you average, bitch! Have a photoshoot in the bathroom, bitch! Shake my whole ass in the bathroom, bitch!

It’s been a couple of years since Flo Milli dropped off her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, which contained 12 cuts and boasted well-received standouts like “Beef FloMix,” “In The Party,” “Not Friendly,” “Like That Bitch,” and “Weak.” Since then, Flo Milli did release singles like “Roaring 20s,” “Back Pack (Flora The Explorer),” “Ice Baby,” and “Blast Off,” the last of which appeared on the soundtrack to the Netflix film Bruised. Outside of her own solo releases, Flo Milli also contributed to tracks like Yung Bleu’s “Good,” $NOT’s “Mean,” Pia Mia’s “HOT (Remix),” Baby Tate’s “I Am,” Big Freedia’s “Better Be,” Rich The Kid’s “Nasty,” YungManny’s “Clap For ‘Em,” GoldLink’s “Raindrops,” and Rico Nasty’s “Money.” Last year, she also joined the likes of 42 Dugg, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Blxst, Rubi Rose, and more as the latest XXL Freshman class.

Be sure to press play on the official “PBC” music video by Flo Milli down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Flo Milli
Music Videos

Trending
Interest

8 of “Bet on Black” contestants Kalu and J’Maica’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with BLK Girls Green House owners Kalkidan “Kalu” Gebreyohannes and J’Maica Roxanne ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.13.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More