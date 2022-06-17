After treating fans with her “PBC” track and video earlier this year, Flo Milli returns today (June 17) with her latest single, “Conceited.” The song is produced by Fyre, Trinidad James, and Kosine and arrives paired with a confidence-filled visual directed by NAYIP that takes place in a fiery salon. On the song, the Alabama talent rides the bass-heavy beat with confidence:

You never dated a chocolate bitch (Pretty) you want a model bitch off of the internet (Internet)/ All that ki-ki-ki’in’, I ain’t into that, all my mini-me’s, I invented that, facts/ Long-ass weave flow down my back (Forty inch) I want a picture wit’ a baseball bat (Swing)/ Hoes don’t like when I talk like that

Please don’t bark ’cause Milli bite back, I huff then I puff then I blow shit down (Ooh)/ Stand-up bitch, ho, go sit down (Damn)

Flo Milli dropped off her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? back in 2020, which contained 12 cuts and boasted well-received standouts like “Beef FloMix,” “In The Party,” “Not Friendly,” “Like That Bitch,” and “Weak.” Since then, Flo Milli kept her momentum strong with singles like “Roaring 20s,” “Back Pack (Flora The Explorer),” “Ice Baby,” and “Blast Off,” the last of which appeared on the soundtrack to the Netflix film Bruised.

Outside of her own solo releases, Flo Milli also contributed to tracks like “Toot It Up” by Sally Sosa, Yung Bleu’s “Good,” $NOT’s “Mean,” Pia Mia’s “HOT (Remix),” Baby Tate’s “I Am,” Big Freedia’s “Better Be,” Rich The Kid’s “Nasty,” YungManny’s “Clap For ‘Em,” GoldLink’s “Raindrops,” and Rico Nasty’s “Money.” Last year, she grabbed another win when she was highlighted in the XXL Freshman class alongside 42 Dugg, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Blxst, Rubi Rose, and more.

Be sure to press play on Flo Milli’s brand new single, “Conceited.”