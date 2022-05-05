Houston’s very own Monaleo returned with her latest single “We Not Humping” back in January, with the accompanying video directed by Dell Nie and Ashley Monae that features Monaleo as fly the girl next door. Today (May 5), she returns to kick it up a notch by adding on Flo Milli to the track’s official remix. Complete with a vibrant and confidence-filled visual to match, the new offering sees the duo riding the Aryay and Diablo-co-produced beat and they spit their rules bar for bar:

Put that dick up, we not humpin’, Sky Zone, bitch, my block jumpin’/ Jump out the black truck, we start dumpin’, in the field with a hundred bands, no trumpet/ Main n***a just cut me off, fuck it, n***a, stop talkin’, just come suck it/ When it’s smoke, bet the opps gon’ duck it

We kick smoke up, they kick buckets, put a bag on your head ’cause it’s in my budget/ All I gotta do is push a button, I’m on they heads like a goddamn mullet/ Spent ten bands at the sneaker summit, I got the hood on my back like it’s raining

Last year, Monaleo dropped off a slew of singles to enjoy, including “Suck It Up,” “Girls Outside,” “Draft Pick,” and her breakout track “Beating Down Yo Block.” At the end of summer, she also linked up with fellow Texas native DJ Chose for their collaboration hit “Lock It Down.”

Most recently, Flo Milli dropped off a new single titled “PBC” (or “Pretty Black Cute”), which sees some genre-bending, house-esque production from Young Fyre and serves as a booming ode to all Black women tuning in.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for the remix of “We Not Humping” by Monaleo featuring Flo Milli down below.