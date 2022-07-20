Today (July 19), Flo Milli surprise-dropped her debut album, You Still Here, Ho ? The project is equipped with 15 records, two bonus tracks, features from Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty, and even a narration by Tiffany “New York” Pollard. To celebrate the project’s grand arrival, Flo paired the drop with her music video for “No Face.” In the freshly released visual, Flo Milli and her crew take over the gas station as she demands her respect with her hard-hitting lyrics:

Put that pussy on his face (Go) put that pussy on his face (Yeah) no face, no case/ Ridin’ ’round in ‘Bama, got these n***as in rotation, I ain’t gotta rap, you know pussy rule the nation/ I’m the type to make my sugar daddy take his teeth out (Ooh), I’m in Happy Hills, got my n***as with the B’s out

The new body of work is a follow-up to Flo Milli’s 2020 mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, which contained 12 cuts and boasted well-received standouts like “Beef FloMix,” “In The Party,” “Not Friendly,” “Like That Bitch,” and “Weak.” Since then, she kept her momentum strong with singles like “Roaring 20s,” “Back Pack (Flora The Explorer),” “Ice Baby,” and “Blast Off,” the last of which appeared on the soundtrack to the Netflix film Bruised.

Outside of her own releases, Flo Milli has been busy killing features on tracks like “Toot It Up” by Sally Sosa, Yung Bleu’s “Good,” $NOT’s “Mean,” Pia Mia’s “HOT (Remix),” Baby Tate’s “I Am,” Big Freedia’s “Better Be,” Rich The Kid’s “Nasty,” YungManny’s “Clap For ‘Em,” GoldLink’s “Raindrops,” and Rico Nasty’s “Money.” Last year, she was highlighted in the XXL Freshman Class alongside 42 Dugg, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Blxst, Rubi Rose, and more.

Be sure to press play on Flo Milli’s brand new music video for “No Face” down below.