It only took three years for rising superstar Flo Milli to take the industry by storm. Since the release of her first two singles, “Beef Flomix” and “In The Party” back in 2019, the Alabama-bred rapper has only upped the ante for herself with every music release. We are living in a time where the younger generation of artists get put on more than ever simply to the power of social media. Flo Milli, 22, is most definitely one of the hottest talents in the game right now and her wave is only going to get more massive as time progresses. As we get closer to the height of summertime, Flo gifts fans with an early Christmas present with the release of her debut studio album You Still Here, Ho?

YOU STILL HERE HO???? ITS FLOMILLISHIT BITCHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/VXzfjj0pcp — SATURN’S BABY🪐 (@_FloMilli) July 19, 2022

On thing that should be common knowledge by now is that Flo Milli has had one of the most creative album rollouts this year. Giving a nod to the classic reality TV shows Flavor Of Love and I Love New York, the “No Face” rapper effectively used scenes from each show to help promote the album. The creative director(s) responsible for Flo Milli’s scope deserves some type of award for sure. Originally set to drop this Friday, the 22-year-old had a change of heart. Earlier yesterday, she tweeted “YOU STILL HERE HO❓💜 F*ck Friday.. might just drop my album @ midnight presave in my bio.”

Of course this excited fans all across the nation, thus making it one of the most highly anticipated album releases this week. Equipped with 15 records (and two bonus tracks), Flo Milli tapped on Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty for features. To set the icing on the cake, Flo even got Tiffany Pollard (best known as “New York”) to contribute to the album’s intro.