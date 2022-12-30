Rae Sremmurd is currently putting the finishing touches on their highly anticipated Sremm4Life project, their first body of work together in over four years. Throughout 2022, the duo — made up of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee — dropped off several previews like “Denial,” “Community D**k” featuring Flo Milli and “Finger Food” featuring Duke Deuce, the last of which premiered at Rolling Loud earlier this year.

Today (Dec. 30), the “No Flex Zone” artists blessed fans with their latest single, “Torpedo.” The accompanying music video is co-directed by Matt Swinsky and Medet Shayakhmetov and gives viewers a peek into a wild night out with the pair and their crew. On the song, Swae kicks things off with his signature flow:

“Taking off for that cash like a torpedo (Yeah), and your pockets too tight just like a speedo (Ayy)/ I already got a lot but I need more, fire (Yeah), she gotta suck my whole soul (Ooh-oh), I’m a soldier, no limit (Limit)/ Just call me lieutenant (‘Tenant), I’ll be done in a minute (Yeah)/ I’m testin’ the fish (Fish), married to the game, put a ring on it (On it)/ It is what it is (Yeah), it’s red on the bottom of my feet (Feet)”

Rae Sremmurd’s last full-length release was 2018’s SR3MM, which consisted of three bodies of work, including solo projects from both Lee (Swaecation) and Jxmmi (Jxmtro). In total, SR3MM consisted of 27 cuts and guest appearances from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Zoë Kravitz and more. It went on to garner critical acclaim, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 57,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold and earning the pair a Gold certification.

Be sure to press play on Rae Sremmurd’s brand new “Torpedo” music video down below.